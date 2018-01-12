KORAPUT: After Andhra Pradesh Government launched ‘Janmabhoomi’ programme at Talaganjaipadar village on Tuesday, a team of Pottangi block officials visited Kotia panchayat and reviewed the developmental works on Thursday.

Southco officials replaced the power transformer which was lying defunct for the past one year in Kurudipadar and electrified the village. The block level officials also promised the villagers to start work on laying of road from Sembi to Kotia from Friday.

The officials visited several villages in the panchayat and convened a meeting with the locals and took stock of some pending developmental works.

During the meeting, some ward members were appointed as intelligence workers, who would inform the block level officials about the visit of AP officials, sources said.

Pottangi block chairman Jagat Jyoti Pangi, who visited the panchayat earlier, said health officials were absent in Kotia PHC while a school at Phulpadar has remained closed since long. The matter was apprised to higher officials for immediate action.

Block Account Officer Pradip Samant Singhar, Panchayat Officer Bhaskar Chandra Swain, Panchayat Executive Officer Tilak Khemundu, Junior Engineer Ajambar Tarai and Gram Rozgar Sevak Bhomya Ranjan Nayak were present.