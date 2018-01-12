BARIPADA: A strong sense of resentment is brewing among the people of Mayurbhanj after NITI Aayog, the policy think tank of the Central Government, left out the tribal-dominated region from the list of backward districts.

While intelligentsia of the district have blamed both the State and the Central governments for neglecting Mayurbhanj, no political leaders have raised objection to the NITI Aayog’s move.

Social activist Rana Satyakam Senapati said around 68 per cent population of Mayurbhanj belong to tribal communities. The district lacks industries, adequate infrastructure like road and railway connectivity besides sustainable livelihood facilities for tribals and employment opportunities in different sectors. The decision of NITI Aayog is unfair and the Central Government should intervene in the matter at the earliest, Senapati said.

At a time when the district is in need of more financial support from the Government for its development, NITI Aayog’s move has come as a shock to the people of the region, said Bibhudutta Dash, another social worker.

Tribal communities like Khadia, Mankdia, Santhal and Lodha continue to be neglected in different sectors. For all-round development of tribals and the region, Mayurbhanj should be included in the list of backward districts, said Sandeep Kumar Chand, an educationist.

Former Zilla Parishad president Prakash Soren said despite availability of industries, employment opportunities and infrastructure for the tribals in Dhenkanal, the district has figured in the NITI Aayog’s list. On the other hand, though Mayurbhanj is one of the most backward and geographically isolated regions, it has been excluded from the backward districts’ list. The NITI Aayog’s move has exposed the apathy and neglect of the Centre towards Mayurbhanj, Soren said.

Opposing the NITI move, Chairman of Mayurbhanj Special Development Council Debashis Marandi said the Centre should reconsider the decision. Student organisations of different tribal communities have also submitted memorandum to Rairangpur Sub-Collector in this regard, he added.

Earlier, welfare schemes under Integrated Action Plan and Backward Region Grant Fund, which were being implemented in the backward district, were stopped by the Centre. Now, the NITI move has cast a cloud over the special development council, which was formed in 2007 for the growth of the tribal district.