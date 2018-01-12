BHUBANESWAR: A three-member team of Andhra Pradesh Police arrived here on Thursday to probe into the death of Sambalpur boy Shreyash Kesharwani allegedly due to torture and ragging at a private institute in Visakhapatnam.

The team, led by Circle Inspector of PM Palem police station K Laxman Murthy will collect medical records of Shreyash. “We will gather information about the injuries Shreyash had sustained and the ailments he had before death. We will meet the doctors who treated him at the hospital here,” the Circle Inspector told The Express.

Murthy informed that a murder case has been registered against three students, who according to family members of Shreyash had thrashed and threatened him with dire consequences of he revealed the incident to anyone.

“On January 10, we registered the case against three students under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC. After collecting information from doctors and cops here, we will go to Sambalpur to meet Shreyash parents,” Murthy said. A case of unnatural death has been registered with Chandrasekharpur police station here in connection with the death.

Asked if PM Palem Police has summoned the Sri Chaitanya School authorities for questioning, Murthy said it will do so after returning to Visakhapatnam.

Shreyash had succumbed at a private hospital here on January 6 after being allegedly thrashed by three of his hostel mates in December last year. Subsequently, his family members lodged a complaint with Sambalpur Police which handed over the case to its Visakhapatnam counterparts.

According to Nilesh Kesharwani, his nephew was brutally beaten up by his hostel mates and was threatened not to reveal about the incident to anyone.

Pranab to unveil pictorial biography of Biju Babu

Bhubaneswar: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is scheduled to visit the State on January 27 to release a pictorial biography of veteran leader and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik here. Besides, senior BJP veteran LK Advani, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and senior leaders of a few opposition parties are likely to attend the event. The pictorial biography by the Biju Patnaik Centenary Committee will contain rare photographs of Biju Babu’s life. Sources said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will leave for Bengaluru on January 14 to invite Deve Gowda for the programme.