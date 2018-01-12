BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Thursday asked Bhadrak Collector to submit a report on 60 families who were rehabilitated in Chandbali’s G Koili village in the aftermath of 1971 cyclone.

Even after 47-years, the families, most of which are Dalits, have not been provided land records which is why they face numerous problems in obtaining residential, caste and income certificates.

Human right activist Biswapriya Kanungo had moved the rights panel pointing out the challenges these families have to put up with.

The villagers were rehabilitated over a vacant land in G Koili which was named Gandhi Gram. Kanungo said, charitable organisations had helped the families construct houses but even now their occupation is illegal in the absence of land document.

Responding to the OHRC direction, Bhadrak Collector submitted that the land on which villagers were settled was objectionable. Subsequently, Chandbali tehsildar filed encroachment cases against 37 persons under The Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment Act 1972 and initiated steps to regularise their occupation.

However, the Sub-collector of Bhadrak recently asked the tehsildar to initiate proceedings as per Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act, 2017.

Taking note of the problems of the villagers, Acting Chairperson of OHRC Justice BK Mishra directed the Collector to file compliance within two months.