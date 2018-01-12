BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj district administration has come up with an environment-friendly measure for shifting trees without cutting them in Baripada territorial forest division. These trees are along National Highway (NH)-18, which is being expanded to four lanes.

Baripada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Soyam Kumar Mallik said after successfully transplanting 20 Sal trees from the NH to Krushna Chandrapur reserve forest, the department has initiated a pilot project of translocating 100 trees in the first phase. For widening the highway, at least 8,000 trees have been identified to be felled and of which, 40 per cent are Sal trees, he added.

Mallik said the 20 transplanted trees have shown good signs of survivability and growth and after keeping those under observation for the next 30 days, another 80 Sal trees would be translocated. As Sal plants are difficult to raise, priority is being given to this variety for transplantation. The trees that have been transplanted are 5 to 25 years old. The transplantation will cost around `8,000 per tree. Due to the wide extent of tree root system, transplanting usually involves substantial removal of roots. The whole transplanting process requires substantial involvement of resources and time, he added.

The district administration has roped in Hyderabad-based Green Morning Horticulture Services Pvt Ltd to carry out the process. The company, a tree transplantation service provider, has so far transplanted more than 5,500 tress since 2009. The trees are lifted by JCBs, shifted in trucks and planted with the help of crane, while roots are covered with gunny bags to minimise exposure to sun. In one year, all old leaves will get replaced by the new ones, sources said.

Environmentalist Vanoo Mitra Acharya said the last few decades have seen rapid human development. As trees and forests are being cleared for expansion of roads and housing colonies the problem of ecological imbalance is becoming a cause for concern. Tree transplantation is the only approach to sustainable development. It can be considered as a balance between developmental needs and environmental considerations. The environment-friendly measure adopted by Baripada forest division will enhance forestry, he added.