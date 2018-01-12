CUTTACK: A Class VII student, Nirupama Ojha, inaugurated the drinking water project at Buhalo village in Nischintakoili block of Mahanga Assembly constituency in the presence of BJD MP Baijayant Panda. The incident passed off peacefully. “I am too much happy to inaugurate the drinking water project,” Nirupama said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Panda said this is the 12th drinking water project out of the total 57 which are being built from MPLAD funds all over Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency. There will be no drinking water problem in the constituency after completion of all the projects, he said.