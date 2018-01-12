BARIPADA: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested a tehsildar of Mayurbhanj district while he was taking Rs 1 lakh as bribe from a sand contractor. Sarat Chandra Mallick, a State administrative service officer currently posted as tehslidar at Kaptipada, had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from contractor Hemant Kumar Behera.

Behera was transporting sand from Sono river using three tractors registered in his and family members’ names. Vigilance sources said Mallick had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from Behera for allowing his three tractors to transport sand and not harass him. The tehsildar had demanded Rs 1 lakh as advance. After a complaint from Behera, the Vigilance laid a trap and Mallick was caught red-handed accepting the bribe at his residence in Udala. He was taken into custody and the anti-corruption sleuths have launched a raid at four places.

Mallick, though, has a previous history of such activities. While he was posted as tehsildar at Nilagiri in Balasore district, he had allegedly taken Rs 1.6 lakh for removing Mirigini Stone Quarry from the Eco Sensitive Zone so that it could be leased for stone quarry in favour of Nilagiri Truck Owners’ Association. He was booked and chargesheeted later.