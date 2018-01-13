BHUBANESWAR: As more than 10,000 villages in Odisha do not have approach roads, the State Government on Friday approved detailed project reports (DPRs) for construction of 165 roads and 36 bridges stretching over 582 kms. The new connectivity and upgradation projects are estimated at `500 crore.A decision to this effect was taken at the State-level sanctioning committee meeting presided over by Chief Secretary AP Padhi. He directed that construction of another 3500 kms roads should be completed by the end of current financial year.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to ensure higher quality of construction and expedite completion of the road projects through close monitoring on a day-to-day basis.The engineers of Rural Development Department were advised to use waste materials in construction of roads. Padhi also directed the officials of the Forest Department to provide necessary cooperation in connecting the unconnected villages.

Engineer-in-chief Bharat Chandra Pradhan said under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) around 43,222 kms of road connecting 19,862 habitations have been constructed in different parts of the State through utilisation of `18,624 crore by December, 2017. Pradhan gave a detailed picture on how to use new green technologies for construction of roads.

Secretary in the Rural Development Department Bisnupada Sethi said the new green technologies have been found fruitful in construction of 954 kms road in the State. It was decided to construct another 4500 kms road with these new technologies.

Out of the current year’s target of construction of 7000 kms road under PMGSY, around 3500 kms have been completed. Official sources said a target was fixed to complete 14,000 km roads during 2018-19.

Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Department Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Special Secretary in the Finance Department Ashok Kumar Meena, Secretary in Works Department Nalini Kanta Pradhan and senior officials attended.

