BHUBANESWAR: Former Inspector of Works, South Eastern Railway, Bhubaneswar, was arrested by the CBI on charges of fraud. The Central probe agency apprehended former Inspector of Works, grade - II, Alok Ghosh from Alipurduar in West Bengal in connection with a case registered by him on August 20, 1999.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet against Ghosh and four others on January 31, 2002, under Sections 120-B of Prevention of Corruption Act.According to the charge sheet, the five persons had allegedly misappropriated steel rods, cement bags and other items leading to a loss of `27,35,518 to South Eastern Railway. Ghosh was reportedly absconding since July 15, 2008 and Special Judge, CBI, Bhubaneswar, had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in July that year. “Ghosh has been apprehended and he will now be produced before Special Judge, CBI, Bhubaneswar,” a CBI officer said.