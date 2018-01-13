CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR:A day after two police personnel were injured during an agitation by BJP activists in front of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) office, Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested four more protestors, including president of the city unit of the party Laxmidhar Pradhan.

The other three include Sikandar Ali, Debashis Ghose and Jyoti Ranjan Palai. With this, the total number of arrests rose to five. More than 20 BJP activists were involved in the attack on police, DCP Akhilesvar Singh said.

The arrested were produced before the court and remanded to Choudwar Circle jail after their bail was rejected by Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Cuttack, informed APP Biswajit Baral.

On Thursday, BJP activists had hurled eggs, tomatoes and stones at police injuring two cops.

Meanwhile in Bhubaneswar, the party activists staged a protest near the Commissionerate Police headquarters on Friday alleging police excesses on party workers during Thursday’s protests.

The activists had come to submit a memorandum to Commissioner YB Khurania over the issue but were not allowed to enter the building after which they staged a protest on the road and blocked the traffic. Police detained 30 BJP activists during the protest and released them a few hours later.

“We were protesting in front of CMC office on Thursday over slow progress of sanitation projects in Cuttack but the police resorted to baton-charge,” said BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya.BJP State vice-president Sameer Mohanty, senior leaders Samir Dey and Dilip Mohanty were part of the delegation that had come to meet Khurania on Friday.