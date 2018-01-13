BHUBANESWAR: The three-member team of Andhra Pradesh Police collected the autopsy report of Shreyash Kesharwani which revealed that he had a “contusion” in his heart before his death.

The 16-year-old student of Sri Chaitanya School, Visakhapatnam was undergoing treatment at a private hospital under Chandrasekharpur police limits before succumbing on January 6.The report reveals that Shreyash not only had a contusion in his heart, he had blood clotting in his lungs too, police said.

“We have submitted the autopsy report to Andhra Police. They left the city on Friday after collecting all the required details from us,” Inspector of Chandrasekharpur Police Station Deepak Mishra said.

The PM Palem police station in Visakhapatnam has registered a case of murder against three students of the school against whom Shreyash’s family has levelled allegations of torture.