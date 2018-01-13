BHUBANESWAR: Paving way for establishment of two international branches at Dhaka and Jessore in Bangladesh, the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) conducted ground breaking ceremony on Thursday.

The function was conducted in presence of Founder, KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta, Chairman, Daffodil International University (DIU), Dhaka Md Sabur Khan and Angela Gomes, Ramon Magsaysay winner and Founder Executive Director of ‘Banchte Shekha.’

The branch in Dhaka will be started in association with DIU which has supported with land and funds for infrastructure development. Similarly, ‘Banchte Shekha’, a leading NGO in Bangladesh, has allocated land and funds for Jessore branch. KISS is chipping in with technical and managerial support. These are the first international branches of KISS which will function on fully-free and fully residential basis. The campuses will admit students from the coming academic session. The Dhaka branch will admit 500 poorest of the poor children while Jessore branch will be meant for girls only. Samanta said, the international branches are a matter of pride for KISS.