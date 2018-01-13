CUTTACK: A 35-year-old man was arrested by Kandarpur police for beating his wife to death over liquor.

According to DCP Akhilesvar Singh, Sudarsan Dehuri (35) beat his wife Gurubari Sing (48) to death recently. Singh said Gurubari and her first husband Khanda Singh had migrated from Mayurbhanj district to work as labourer and were staying at Damodarpur brick factory along with their three grown up sons for the last 25 years.

After Khanda’s death about 8 years back, Gurubari came in contact with Dehuri, a labourer of Ayatpur. The two got married about three months back. The tribal couple often indulged in quarrel and on January 2, they bought 6 bottles of Aska-40 and consumed the same at Danduasipada paddy field. After finishing five bottles, they slept off. In the evening, when Dehuri woke up, he found Gurubari consuming the contents of the remaining one bottle alone.

He got annoyed and beat her to death with a bamboo stick. He disposed of her body in a bush and fled the spot. Later, he lodged a case and unnatural death case was registered. However, acting on the compliant of Gurubari’s son Laxman Sing (21), police turned it to a murder case and arrested Dehuri who confessed to his crime, the DCP informed.