BHUBANESWAR: A day after BJD MP Baijayant Panda led the diatribe against an officer in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for meddling in the internal affairs of the ruling party, Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik hit back saying that they have no other issue.

“When they have no other issues, they attack my office. This is nothing new,” Naveen told mediapersons here.Asked whether explanation will be sought from Panda for making such a statement targeting the CMO, Naveen said, “Whatever is appropriate will be done. I am busy with development works and people are well aware of what is going on.”

In response to the Chief Minister’s statement, Panda tweeted, “I’m very disheartened. Did Biju Babu also have no other issues when he demanded action against corrupt babus? If no issue, why 5 police platoons in Mahanga? Was it I who created disturbance in Mahanga? Was I not just doing my job peacefully? I still plead for my leader to examine.”

Panda raised the issue of a CMO official meddling in BJD politics after inauguration of a drinking water project at Buhalo in Mahanga Assembly constituency of Kendrapara district on Thursday.