BERHAMPUR: A total of 2,707 trainees of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard participated at an impressive passing-out parade ceremony at INS Chilika on Thursday after completing their 21 weeks of ab initio training. The parade was reviewed by AVSM Southern Naval Command, Kochi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral AR Karve.

Karve exhorted the trainees to hone the skills they have gained at INS Chilika and set high standards of professionalism and conduct in their future appointment. Addressing the sailors, he said, “Philosophy of professionalism must be based on the Indian Navy’s Core Values like Duty, Honour and Courage.”

Rahul Bhuria, Naveen Kumar Navik, Gourav Dixit Navik and Akash Pradhan were adjudged as the best trainees in their respective categories. The training regimen followed at INS Chilika is well structured and scientifically prepared to meet specific objectives of both Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. Trainees at INS Chilika are exposed to various service subjects as well as academic study. The trainees will proceed for cadre specific professional training at sea and at specialist training schools of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

A bilingual magazine ‘Ankur,’ encapsulating a host of training activities at INS Chilika, was also released in the presence of Commanding Officer of INS Chilika Commodore Manish Misra.

Raising Day celebrated

Berhampur: The Corps of Army Air Defence celebrated 25th year of glorious service to the nation at Army Air Defence College (AADC) at Golabandha here on Thursday. The Corps is undergoing rapid transformation and modernisation to take on any emerging threats in future battlefield milieu. The AADC celebrated the Raising Day by organising various events for the serving and retired personnel as well as civil dignitaries of the State. The Wreath Laying Ceremony at Army Air Defence War Memorial and paying homage to the gallant warriors of Army marked the celebration.