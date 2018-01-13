BHUBANESWAR: A private hospital in the City has conducted concomitant carotid endarterectomy with coronary bypass surgery on a patient for the first time in the eastern region of the country.A team, led by consultant of Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery Dr Debashish Nayak and Consultant of Cardiac Anaesthesiology Dr Usha Jagannathan of Apollo Hospitals performed the unique surgery which has been conducted only at a few hospitals in other parts of the country.

Dr Nayak said the surgery was performed on a 43-year-old diabetic person from Sambalpur. “The patient was diagnosed with a clot blocking the right internal carotid artery, which provides blood to brain, two months after he complained sudden onset of weakness on the left half of his body. We planned to operate his right carotid artery to unblock it. During check-up, the patient’s coronary artery was also found to have blockages. We decided for the concomitant carotid endarterectomy with coronary bypass surgery,” he said. “The patient underwent surgery on the right side of his neck to remove a large clot. Now, the patient is fine,” said Dr Nayak.

Regional Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (Odisha and Chhattisgarh) Sudhir M Diggikar said the Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Department has added another feather to its cap by performing the successful surgery.