BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) has decided to open a State level Resource Centre (SRC) for children with special needs. The centre will function at Government Boys’ High School at Unit-IX here shortly.

At a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education Department PK Mohapatra, it has been decided to open four units on physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and audio-metric, braille and low vision, psychological assessment and vocational counselling in the centre.

The units will be managed by OPEPA in association with different line departments and institutions like Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), State Institute for Disability Rehabilitation (SIDR), District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) of National Health Mission (NHM), National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) and LV Prasad Eye Institute for providing therapy and training to Children With Special Needs (CWSN).

The required therapy equipment and materials will be made available at the centre and date-wise calendar of activities for different services will be prepared. The therapy camps will be conducted at SRC while CWSNs and parents from 30 districts will attend the camps in phases.“Necessary logistic facilities will be provided at the venue as per need. Ramps, handrails, disabled-friendly toilets and pathways will be made accessible for the special children,” said an official.

The awareness programme, however, will be conducted for parents on inclusive education. The list of district-wise names of CWSNs has been prepared and they will be deputed to SRC for different therapy services on priority basis.