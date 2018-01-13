SAMBALPUR: Sexual abuse of children is alarmingly on the rise in Sambalpur. In the last five years, as many as 331 cases of child sexual abuse have been reported to the police.As per available data, 54 cases were registered under ‘Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Sambalpur in 2013 while the number rose to 70 in 2014.

The number of cases went further up to 95 in 2015 but fell to 59 in 2016. In 2017, as many as 53 cases of sexual abuse of children were reported. What is more disturbing is the fact that there has been a rise in incidence of sexual violence against girls below five years of age. In 2013, two minor girls were found murdered after being sexually violated. In last October, two girls were sexually abused by their fathers. More recently in December last year, a three-year old girl was abused sexually on the premises of the District Headquarters Hospital by a private security guard. These incidents clearly reflect the growing prevalence of child sexual abuse in the region.

While most of these crimes are reported to the police, there are many cases that go unreported. Talking about the issue of child sexual abuse continues to be a taboo in India. People remain indifferent and usually do not pay much attention to the issue. The silence is due to the fear of indignity, social stigma, denial by the community and communication gap with parents.

Despite the presence of numerous agencies like Childline, Child Welfare Committee, Sishu Kalyan Samiti and Child Welfare department to ensure survival and protection of children, the number of child abuse cases continues to remain high. Sources said most of these agencies remain confined to offices instead of creating awareness about the social ill. Adding to the woes, majority of healthcare professionals do not have the ability and are not trained to examine and manage such cases. These factors are making the fight against child abuse a long-drawn battle even as victims suffer in silence.