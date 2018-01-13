JAIPUR: A 32-year-old businessman sustained severe injuries after being brutally attacked by unidentified bike-borne miscreants near Sankhachila on the outskirts of Jajpur Road here on Thursday night. The trader was identified as Abhiram Sahoo of Godipatana village within Panikoili police limits.

Sahoo was rushed to the hospital at Jajpur Road in a critical condition and later, shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.Police sources said two miscreants on a motorcycle attacked the businessman from behind with sharp weapons while he was returning home from Duburi Haat at about 11 pm. Sahoo sustained severe injuries on hands, legs and back.

The miscreants fled soon after committing the crime. Locals found the businessman lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the nearby hospital.On being informed, Panikoili police rushed to the spot and started investigation. It is suspected that past business rivalry may be the reason behind the murderous attack. Police said one person has been detained in this connection. Further investigation is on.