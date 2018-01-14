CUTTACK: A 12-year-old boy was critically injured after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan’s son pressed the trigger of his father’s service revolver at High Court colony under Badambadi police limits here on Saturday.

The injured boy was identified as Anubhav Mohanty, son of Prabir Mohanty of Kamalpur. He sustained injury on head and was admitted in a private hospital in the city.

According to police, Anubhav had come to the house of his friend Piyush Patra (12), son of Susant Kumar Patra, a BSF jawan, for science project work at around 11 am.

After planning the project, Piyush started searching for a pen-drive in his father’s bag when he came across the loaded revolver. He took out the weapon and showed it to Anubhav following which they started playing with it when it went off accidentally.

At the time of incident, Piyush’s mother was cooking while his father had gone out.

A profusely bleeding Anubhav was rushed to the private hospital where he is under treatment. Anubhav’s uncle Samir Mohanty said the child is out of danger as the scanning report revealed that the bullet had travelled out of his brain.

Though no FIR has been filed in this connection, Badambadi police rushed to the spot and started inquiry.

Police also seized the 7.65 mm pistol and a live ammunition from the possession of the BSF Jawan, informed BN Pati, IIC, Badambadi police station.