PARADIP: Ahead of Paradip Municipality by-election, election fever gripped Ward Number 6 here with political parties campaigning to woo voters. The result of the by-poll would play a decisive role for the upcoming civic polls, sources said.

Parties tried their best to convince voters before the campaign ends on Sunday. Meanwhile, the voters of Ward Number 6 consisting of Bauriapalanda, Port Colony and Shiv Temple areas complained of lack of development in the pocket.

A total of 1,880 voters would exercise their franchise for the post of councillor, lying vacant after the death of Manjulata Jena on May 30, last year. Most of the voters in this ward live in informal settlements with no legal tenant rights.

"We are being deprived of basic amenities like drinking water, sanitation, electricity, roads and livelihood options in the slums," residents of the ward said.