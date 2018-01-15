SAMBALPUR: Agitating staff of 108 ambulance service resorted to begging near Samaleswari temple in the city demanding unconditional release of their 372 colleagues from Sambalpur Circle Jail on Sunday.

The protestors, under the banner of Odisha Ambulance Service Employees’ Union, are on a dharna near the office of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) here since December 20 over various demands that include payment of overtime dues, yearly increment, food allowance and removal of Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL) which has partnered with the Government to run 108 ambulance services in Odisha.

Earlier on January 4, Sambalpur police had arrested 358 agitators of the union under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and since then, they are languishing in jail.

Subsequently, other members of the union staged protest near the RDC office demanding unconditional release of their colleagues from jail on January 8 and also tried to barge into the office. Police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse them after they tried to enter the office forcibly. Following the incident, another 14 members of the union were arrested.

Tapan Kumar Nanda, an agitating member of union, said though they have been protesting since December 20, no one from the Government has come for discussion. Finding no other option, the ambulance staffers resorted to begging. This protest will continue till their demands are met, Nanda said.

Another agitator Shakti Prasad Das said police have arrested their colleagues illegally and they are fighting for genuine demands. Instead of taking action against ZHL for violating labour laws, the Government is taking action against the union members, he added.

Meanwhile, the ZHL has been running the ambulance service by engaging other drivers and emergency medical technicians (EMT).