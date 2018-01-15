KENDRAPARA: Six fishermen were rescued from a capsized fishing vessel by the crew members of two other fishing vessels on Saturday night from the sea at Barunei river mouth of Kendrapara district. The mechanised fishing boat capsized in the sea after being hit by a trawler due to foggy conditions.

“All the six fishermen were rescued by the boatmen of the two other boats. The ill-fated boat, Ma Ganga, owned by Gautam Mishtri of Ramanagar village, had set out for fishing on Friday. A fishing trawler reportedly hit the boat and sped away. On seeing danger, the fishermen jumped into the sea to save their lives. Two boats, which were fishing in the vicinity, rescued all the six fishermen. We are investigating the case,” said the IIC of Jamboo marine police station, Priyabrat Das.

“The trawler collided with our boat. We would have been crushed had we not jumped into the sea,” said Subal Debanath, one of the rescued fishermen. He claimed that the vessel did not stop after smashing the boat and sped away from the accident spot.