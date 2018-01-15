JAJPUR: Three persons, including a woman, died in two separate road accidents in the district. In the first incident which occurred at Nelia Chowk under Barachana police station limits in Jajpur district on Saturday night, a couple, travelling on a bike, hit a stationary truck near a petrol pump. They sustained critical injuries.

They were rushed to the local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The deceased have been identified as Apurba Pana (34) and Kamala Behera (27) of Bhandari Pokhari village in Bhadrak district, police said.

They were returning from Cuttack when the accident took place. In the second accident, an Army jawan was killed after his bike met with an accident near Sankharigada village under Bari police station limits in Jajpur district on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Suvendu Kumar Rout (24) of Bandhapada village. He was proceeding towards Kuakhia from home when the accident took place.