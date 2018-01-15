SAMBALPUR: Residents and students of the city under the aegis of ‘Progressive Sambalpur’ staged a dharna in front of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) here holding candles on Sunday evening demanding justice for Shreyas Kesharwani of Garposh in the district, who allegedly died after being ragged in a hostel of Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Marikavalasa in Visakhapatnam.

Convenor of Progressive Sambalpur Sanjit Mohanty said Shreyas had revealed the names of the students, who had assaulted him in the hostel. The statement of the victim has been videographed. “We demand the Visakhapatnam police to interrogate the students involved in the heinous act,” he said.

This apart, they also requested the State Government to depute a senior district official to monitor the case and follow up the investigation, he added.

On December 26, some hostellers reportedly assaulted Shreyas resulting in his injuries. However, Shreyas had not revealed the incident to his family members for about two days. Later, he informed his father that he had slipped in the bathroom following which his father brought him home on December 30.

Subsequently, he complained of severe pain in his chest and limbs and was rushed to Ispat General Hospital at Rourkela. Shreyas was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on January 5 after his condition deteriorated and died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on January 7.

On Saturday, a three-member team from PM Palem Police Station in Visakhapatnam visited Garposh and recorded statements of parents of Shreyas besides his tuition teacher Banadna Panigrahi before whom he had told about the incident.