KENDRAPARA: The body of a 19-year-old college girl, who went missing on Friday, was found by the police in Kharosotra river near Eakmania village in Kendrapara district on Sunday.

The body was found floating on the river by some locals. They immediately alerted the police. The girl has been identified as Niharika Behera of Bantapatana village under Pattamundai police station limits. The girl is suspected to have been murdered by some unidentified persons.

A case was registered and the body sent for post-mortem. “After getting the autopsy report, we will know the exact cause of the death. She was a student of Plus-3 Arts in Pattamundai College,” Pattamundai police station IIC Pramod Mallick said.