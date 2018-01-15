JEYPORE: Resentment is brewing among farmers of Koraput after the district civil supply officials allowed some rice millers to participate in paddy procurement in neighbouring Malkangiri. They alleged that at a time when farmers are resorting to distress sale of paddy due to closure of mandis following dispute over delivery of custom milled rice (CMR), the district administration’s move has irked them.

Instead of procuring paddy in the home district, rice millers have been allowed to purchase the produce from Malkangiri.

As a result, the paddy procurement in Koraput will be delayed. While only seven lakh quintals have been procured so far, more than 10 lakh quintals are yet to be purchased from farmers.

Sources said the Odisha State Civil Supply Corporation (OSCSC) had recently stopped paddy procurement for kharif marketing season abruptly over the dispute. This year, the district administration had targeted to procure 14 lakh quintals of paddy from the registered farmers through 46 mandis. Initially, 43 millers, who have delivered their CMR by September, were allowed to participate in the procurement process. They were asked to procure paddy in the ratio of 1:6 over their security deposits with the Civil Supply department.

Later, 47 millers, who had failed to deliver their CMR target by September, approached the department and sought more time. Following this, the Corporation allowed the millers to deliver their rice by December and participate in the procurement process. However, the millers were asked to procure paddy in the ratio of 1:1 ratio over their security deposits with the department.

Later, the department also restricted 24 millers from participation in the procurement as they failed to deliver 10 per cent of CMR against their paddy. After purchasing around 7 quintals of paddy, their targets were achieved and the corporation closed the mandis. Though the managing director of the corporation had recently visited Koraput to review the situation, the mandis are yet to be opened.

Sources said after the millers of Malkangiri decided not to take part in procurement process in their own district, Koraput millers have been allowed to purchase paddy which triggered anger among the farmers.

Farmers alleged that the civil supply department officials are conducting procurement according to their wishes and opposed the move of sending millers to Malkangiri district. Farmer leaders here on Sunday demanded reopening of mandis in Koraput by Monday to check distress sale.