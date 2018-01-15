KORAPUT: After Kotia panchayat in Pottangi block where Andhra Pradesh recently launched Janmabhoomi scheme to lure tribals, another tribal village in Naryanpatna block is being administered by the AP Government.

Sources said about 20 families residing in Gedalwalsa village, located in the hilly terrain of the border area about 30 km from Narayanpatna block headquarters, depend on assistance provided by the AP Government for their sustenance. Except voter and MGNREGS job cards, the villagers have no basic facilities. After the district administration failed to provide the required facilities, they sought the help of Andhra Pradesh, which has set up an anganwadi centre, a school, constructed a village road and provided electricity and free monthly rice to all families.

Ward member Meleka Sriram alleged that since Independence, no Government official has visited the village. While the State Government has failed to open an anganwadi centre and a primary school, job card has become useless with absence of work under MGNREGS. Villagers only enjoy their voting rights and they had last exercised their franchise in the 2014 general elections. Surprisingly, they were not allowed to cast their vote in 2017 panchayat election and their names were not found in the list.

Former Langalbeda Sarpanch Purno Miniaka said he had approached the block administration several times for construction of road and provisioning of drinking water facility, but to avail. Due to Odisha Government neglect, villagers were forced to depend on the aid of Andhra Pradesh for their livelihood. The AP Government is nourishing the villagers with their ongoing welfare programmes and even opened an anganwadi centre, he said. When contacted, Koraput Sub-Collector Krutibash Rout said a team from the district headquarters will visit the village to verify the fact soon and after that, steps will be taken accordingly.

Recently, Vizianagaram District Collector Vivek Yadav and former Salur MLA RP Bhanja Deo visited Tala Ganjeipadar village in Kotia panchayat where they distributed blankets and pension to 65 beneficiaries.