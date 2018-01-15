JAGATSINGHPUR:Road safety drive in Jagatsinghpur district has received a divine push. The administration of Maa Sarala temple at Kanakpur here has decided not to perform puja of newly purchased motorcycles unless owners of the two-wheelers don’t have helmets with them.

At a meeting held between the temple authorities and officials of Tirtol police station on Sunday, it was decided that priests will not perform puja unless owners of motorcycles show up with helmets.

It is seen that most of the people bring their new motorcycles to the temple for conducting puja and to seek blessings of Goddess Sarala for a safe ride. As many as 10 new motorcycles are brought to the temple for puja every day and the number goes up to 50 on the occasion of Sankranti. As per reports, a total of 16,004 new motor vehicles were registered in the district last year which include 13,203 two- wheelers.

Maa Sarala temple is one of the most famous and revered shrines of Odihsa. Thousands of devotees from across the State throng the temple which is believed to be more than 1,000 years old, Head priest of the temple Sudam Charan Panda said. “We have decided not to perform puja on the newly purchased motorcycles if the owners fail to turn up with helmets. The decision aims to ensure safety of devotees.”

Hailing the decision of the priests, Jagatsinghpur SP JN Pankaj said efforts of the temple administration to bring down road accidents is praiseworthy. “We expect priests of other temples to follow suit and ensure safety of motorists,” he said.

As per reports, there was a 14 per cent drop in accident deaths and a sharp 30 per cent fall in number of grievous injury cases caused by road mishaps. In 2016, a total of 204 accident cases were witnessed which resulted in 111 deaths. However, in 2017, the total accident cases came down to 180, including 96 deaths.

The district police have set an ambitious target to reduce road accident deaths by 50 per cent in 2018, the SP said.