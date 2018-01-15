BHUBANESHWAR: The state government today announced an assistance scheme for artists working for popularising and spreading art and culture of Odisha. The scheme named as the Mukhya Mantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana (MMKSJ) will provide 50,000 artists from across the state a monthly assistance of Rs 1,200.

The chief minister announced the scheme after a meeting attended by minister of state for culture Ashok Chandra Panda, chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and senior officials. "The government has decided to give Rs 1,200 per month as assistance to artists. About 50,000 artists from across the state will get the benefit," the chief minister told media persons and added that now only 4,000 artists are being given Rs 1,000 assistance per month.

The chief minister said the state government has also relaxed the eligibility criteria for availing the artist assistance. Now under the new scheme, a male artist will be eligible for the assistance after 50 years instead of the present 60 years while the age criteria for female artist has been reduced to 40 years from 50 years. The district administrations have been entrusted with task of artists for getting the assistance.

Describing the state governments decision in this regard as "historic", Naveen said the artists since ages have been instrumental in keeping culture and heritage intact. The chief minister also reviewed progress in the implementation of decisions taken at the cabinet meeting in Puri on Odia language and culture.