BHUBANESWAR: After Mahanadi, Odisha is likely to face another dispute over Bramhani river, this time with Jharkhand as the State Government has shown no urgency even though the neighbouring State has constructed several barrages on the upstream of Koel and Sankh, the tributaries of Bramhani.

Though the issue has been raised by the opposition political parties, the State Government has shown no urgency on the matter. For several years now, Sankh, Koel and Brahmani flowing near Rourkela remain dry except during monsoon. It is feared that Bramhani will go totally dry, if the State Government does not initiate urgent steps to take up the matter with Jharkhand Government and the Centre.

Official sources maintained that the Odisha Government is well aware of the fact that the Jharkhand Government has already completed construction of 12 dams and barrages on the Bramhani basin.

The barrages which have been constructed are Chhinda, Larua, Ramrekha, Tapkara, Upper Sankha, Guccha Opa, Dhansinghtoli, Jayapur, Latratu, Masharia, Nandini and Paras. Besides, barrages and dams are under construction at Kansjor in Simdega district, Katri and Kansa in Gumla, Satpatka in West Singhbhoom, Basuki in Ranchi and Sukri dam at Lohardaga. While Upper Sankha dam in Gumla is meant for hydro power project, the rest will be utilised for irrigation purposes.

Besides, Jharkhand Government has recently approved 14 power projects on PPP mode which will affect water flow in Bramhani river. The proposed projects, which would affect water flow to Brahmani, are located at Manoharpur on Koel and Karo rivers, Basia on Koel, Thethaitangar on Shankh, Kurdega on Sankh, Raidih and Gumla district on Sankh. Similarly, the project at Torpa on Karo will indirectly affect Brahmani as Koel is fed by Karo and the proposal for Hundru will bring down flow in Subrnarekha river in Keonjhar district.

The Brahmani flows through the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Jajpur before emptying in Bay of Bengal at Dhamra. The issue was raised by BJP MLA Dilip Ray in the September session of the Assembly in 2017. However, the State Government maintained that there is no possibility of flow in Bramhani getting affected because of the construction activities, but a watch has been kept on the issue.

