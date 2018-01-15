BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government’s convergence policy for smooth relocation of villages from tiger reserves (TRs) has been appreciated by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST). The Commission has advised other states to take a leaf out of the book of the State which provides extra benefits and amenities for seamless relocation of tribals moved from the TRs.

It means the State may not be on par with other states on tiger population but is right on track when it comes to clearing core critical areas of human interference. As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, two options for relocation are provided. Under the first option, each defined family is given `10 lakh as compensation but it is without any rehabilitation by the State Forest Department. The second option provides relocation and rehabilitation process taken care of by the Forest Department with the compensation package.

However, Odisha extended more benefits through convergence which included 10 decimal land for homestead purpose to each family for constructing house in a colony, pucca house either under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna or Biju Pucca Ghar Yojna, electricity, drinking water, hand-holding support, coverage under National Food Security Act and National Social Security Scheme, admission to children in Government schools.

On December 6, Odisha successfully relocated 78 families from Raigoda village located in the core area of Satkosia Tiger Reserve. The village was settled in the tiger habitat more than 100 years ago. The villagers are being provided 17 acre land for their relocation.

“The convergence approach adopted by Government of Odishs should be adopted by other States while undertaking location of villages from TRs,” the Commission observed in its last meeting on January 2.

Chairman Nand Kumar Sai, sources said, is slated to visit the State to personally inspect the village relocation undertaken by the Forest Department. In the past, the Government has successfully shifted villagers from the core critical area of Similipal TR which has bolstered tiger footprints and improved habitat development too.

Meanwhile, the NCST has also requested the NTCA to revise its compensation package from `10 lakh to `20 lakh per family. The compensation package was chalked out in 2008 and needs revision now, it said adding that the CAMPA fund could be utilised. It has also recommended that land provided in compensation can be doubled wherever suitable land is not available.

“The entire exercise of cash compensation or relocation should be carried out within a period of three years failing which forest rights should be conferred immediately. No tribal should be vacated from the forest area until alternative land is provided to them,” the Commission said adding no tribal person should be evicted from TRs without the explicit consent and until compensation package is fully provided.