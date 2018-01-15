BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan once again requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to reconsider the State Government’s decision not to be a part of the NITI Aayog’s initiative for inclusive development of ‘aspirational districts’.

Writing separately to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary AP Padhi, the Union Minister said an unseemly controversy has been created over selection of eight most backward districts of the State.

Rapid transformation of 115 backward districts of the country including eight districts of the State through inclusive development is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a New India by 2022. The strategy envisaged is to adopt a focussed approach, convergence of efforts of the Central, State and local government and establish a real time monitoring mechanism to ensure development by removing regional disparities, he said.

“The Prime Minister’s vision of a New India will not materialise until and unless eastern states come at par with rest of the country. Keeping political differences apart, we have to work unitedly to make Odisha a progressive State in the 21st century and people’s interest should get priority over politics,” Pradhan said.

Sending a video clip of the Prime Minister’s speech at the first meeting of the Prabhari officers (Central officers appointed for the backward districts) to the Chief Minister, Pradhan requested him to spare some of his valuable time to watch the video. The Prime Minister desired that best practices of different districts, blocks and panchayats should be replicated as success stories are vital to change the mindset of the people.

This is the second time Pradhan requested the Chief Minister to reconsider his Government’s decision towards the Centre’s special drive for backward districts.

The Central Government has embarked on a major policy initiative for rapid transformation of 115 backward districts across the country. Senior Government officials in the rank of Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary have been designated as Prabhari Officers or the in-charge to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and the states in addressing the specific developmental needs of the districts.

Earlier, the State Government had rejected NITI Aayog’s invitation to attend a two-day conference of district collectors and Prabhari officers saying the same was not acceptable as it violates spirit of federalism and appointment of Central officers is an interference in State’s authority.

