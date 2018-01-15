ANGUL: The 3,000 MW NTPC-Kaniha, the largest power station of Odisha, is under the verge of closure due to frequent strikes and protests by villagers of Derang at the ash dyke site. Agitations at regular intervals have affected the construction and maintenance activities at Stage II ash dyke of the plant which is the second largest power station of NTPC.

According to an NTPC release, the villagers resort to frequent strikes without any notice to the administration or management despite Essential Maintenance Service Act (ESMA) being in force in the zone. The protests regularly halt NTPC maintenance works in the area, it stated.

“The protesting villagers make numerous interruptions of vehicle movement to ash dyke affecting transport of minor minerals such as earth boulder, sand and laterite stones which are essential inputs in maintenance of the ash dyke and construction activities,” the release said.

NTPC further said major ash pond work is undertaken during the winter months due to less flow of wind as compared to summer days. The power station is putting its best effort and has deployed resources to curb fugitive emission. However, measures such as water ponding, sprinkling, earth covering, polythene covering and compactions to control fugitive emission are miserably failing due to frequent hindrances by the villagers. This may lead to fugitive emission during summer, it stated.

Moreover, due to regular obstruction of villagers, the power station is unable to maintain “free board” in the charged lagoon. This may cause carryover of ash slurry along with decanted water into the lagoon and subsequently, may flow to nearby drains. NTPC warned that if such situation prevails, the station will be forced to reduce or stop generation which is considered to be the major source of power to different parts of the country, besides the State.