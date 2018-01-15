BHUBANESWAR: The rising non-performing asset (NPA) of banks operating in the State is major cause of concern for the banking sector and the State Government as well.

The gross NPA of commercial banks has increased to Rs 14,203 crore which is 11.66 per cent of the total outstanding advances of Rs 1,21,744 crore as on Sepember 30, 2017, official sources said.

The NPAs of the regional rural banks (RRBs) stood at Rs 1983.61 crore which was 26.15 per cent of their total outstanding credit while the NPA amount of 21 public sector banks was Rs 11,315.36 crore, 15.18 per cent of their total advances.

The NPA in the priority sector advances which include agriculture and allied sector top the list. Of the total advances outstanding Rs 80172.35 crore in the priority sector, Rs 9308.16 crore has become NPA. Similarly, in the non-priority sector, Rs 4,895 crore out of Rs 41,602 crore credit has turned out to be non-performing asset.

“The NPA percentage of the State is 11.66 per cent and overdue is 37 per cent which are at much higher side and alarming. The rising NPA is matter of great concern,” said a note of State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC).

Noting that the banks are facing problem to recycle funds due to non-payment of loans by the loanees, the SLBC has sought the cooperation of the state government for recovery of unpaid loans.

Under the Odisha Public Demands Recovery (OPDR) Act, 12,027 cases involving Rs 106.89 crore are pending for disposal as on September 30 last year and highest number of 1614 cases are pending in Khurda district alone. The bankers committee has requested the State Government to direct the district collectors for early disposal of the pending OPDR cases.

The committee has also demanded adequate support from the Collectors for enforcement of SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) Act, 2002 which allows banks to auction residential or commercial properties to recover loans.

According to SLBC, 879 cases involving Rs 448.33 crore of different banks are pending with district magistrates for attachment of property under SARFAESI Act.