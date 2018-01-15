JEYPORE: Yet another old pond of the district Dayamanti Sagar at Kotpad is on the verge of extinction due to continuous dumping of wastage and spreading of wild plants. Locals have urged the State Government to renovate the heritage pond immediately.

According to reports, the pond, spread over 200 hectares (ha) of land in Kotpad, was set up by Kotpad zamindars around 300 years back and about 10,000 labourers were engaged for digging. It has been drawing the attention of visitors across the State for its scenic beauty. Earlier, the pond was catering to the water needs of people of both Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

The Tourism department had also declared it as a tourist spot for attracting visitors round the year and even developed a park on the two sides of the pond. Though the Water Resources department had developed it a few years back, lack of maintenance has turned the pond into a dumping yard. As a result, the pond has become highly polluted emanating foul smell.

Dumping of garbage and negligence by the civic body are cited as the main reasons for the sorry state of the water body. Similarly, most of the sewage water of the town flows into the pond.

Only 10 per cent of the pond water is now visible while the rest has been covered with wild plants. Despite several requests, no step has been taken to restore the past glory of the pond, locals alleged.

Sources said while more than `2 crore is required for its renovation, the district administration has no funds for the purpose. Locals of Kotpad have demanded before the Tourism department to review the status of the tourist spot immediately and give a facelift to the heritage water body soon.

Earlier, residents of Jeypore town had demanded renovation of Jagannath pond which has now turned into an open garbage dumping yard posing health hazards to the people.