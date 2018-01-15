BHUBANESWAR: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Odisha unit organised an awareness programme on “ Insurance Fraud and Cyber Crime” at the Crime Branch headquarters, Cuttack on Thursday. Santosh Kumar Upadhaya, Additional Director General , Crime Branch inaugurated the programme.

Upadhaya advised the insurance officials to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to tackle insurance fraud and cyber crime effectively. He has also asked the officials to submit ICICI Prudential Life Insurance E Module on cyber crime.

Amjad Khan, Chief Manager, Operational Risk Management and Sibaram Mishra, Operational Risk Head, Odisha from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance narrated the modus operandi of insurance fraud and cyber crime. Nikhil Kanodia, DIG (Crime Branch) along with other senior investigating officers of Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and Crime Branch attended. Retired superintendent of police NM Tripathy proposed the vote of thanks.