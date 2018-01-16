BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government on Monday announced an assistance scheme for artistes working towards popularising and spreading art and culture of Odisha. Under the scheme, Mukhya Mantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana (MMKSY), the Government will provide a monthly assistance of Rs 1,200 to 50,000 artistes from across the State.

The Chief Minister announced the scheme after a meeting attended by Minister of State for Culture Ashok Chandra Panda, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and senior officials. “The Government has decided to give Rs 1,200 per month as artiste assistance. About 50,000 artistes from across the State will get the benefit,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons and added that now only 4,000 artistes are being given assistance of Rs 1,000 per month.

The Chief Minister said the State Government has also relaxed the age eligibility criteria for availing the artiste assistance. Under the new scheme, a male artiste will be eligible for the assistance after the age of 50 instead of the present 60 years while the criteria for woman artiste has been reduced to 40 years from 50. The district administrations have been entrusted with task of identifying artistes.

Naveen described the State Government’s decision in this regard as historic. He also reviewed the progress in implementation of decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting in Puri on Odia language and culture.