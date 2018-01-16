BARGARH:Amid uncertainty over the date of Bijepur-by poll, BJP has decided to launch a two-day Ganatantra Banchao Padyatra from Tuesday. Though political experts in the district consider the programme as an attempt to woo voters, BJP claimed that it would protest against the firing incident at its leader’s house in Pada village on January 7, last year.

The padyatra will start from Bijepur at 11 am, covering villages Pada, Keutpali, Gandpali, Purna, Bandhpali, Chikinipali, Dhaurakhanda and Gopeipali. The rally will reach Barpali on Wednesday afternoon.

Informing about the padyatra on Monday, Padampur MLA Pradeep Purohit said Bijepur had turned unsafe after the firing incident. The MLA accused the State Government of hoodwinking people in the area. “Despite naming the irrigation system after Gangadhar Meher, the State Government made no budgetary provision for development of the area. This has hurt people’s sentiments”, he added.

Bijepur was never a part of BJD’s poll agenda in the last 17 years, he clarified. “The firing was done to shift the attention of the people. Minister Sushanta Singh was involved in the crime. We want immediate arrest of Samiti member Gopal Meher and Nisanka Meher, who are the prime accused,” Purohit said.