BHUBANESWAR: A heady cocktail of thrill and speed proved tragic for a group of revellers of the City, when the car they were travelling in went out of control and hit a tree along the Puri-Konark Marine Drive on Sunday night.

The mishap ended in the death of one middle-aged man while three others were seriously hurt. The luxury BMW, the four were driving in, was reduced to a mangled metal under impact of the collision with the road side tree near Kushabhadra bridge under Nimapara police Limits.

The deceased was identified as Nanda Kishore Mohapatra, a resident of Ashok Nagar. Mohapatra was on the front seat and died on the spot while Kalyan Keshari Samantray, who was driving, suffered serious injuries.

Two others, Suman Patra and Sonali Behera, in their 20s, were in the rear seats. They were thrown out of the vehicle following the mishap. Police said, the airbags were ruptured after the accident indicating the intensity of the collision. Fire-fighters had to cut the car open to rescue Kalyan and Nanda Kishore.They were rushed to Puri District Headquarters Hospital. Later, Sonali was discharged while Suman and Kalyan have been shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they were on their way to Ramchandi from Puri. Though no clear picture was available about why the mishap occurred, it is alleged that the victims were apparently racing with another high-end car on the foggy night before things spiralled out of control.The ill-fated car was registered at Dwarka in Delhi and ownership is in the name of Jiban Jyoti Samantray.