PARADIP:Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship ‘Sujay’, an Offshore Petrol Vessel (OPV), arrived at the base port here on Monday.

Indigenously built by Goa Shipyard Limited, it was commissioned on December 21, last year by Director General of ICG, Rajendra Singh. The vessel has been quipped with the state-of-art communication and navigational tools. It is the sixth vessel in the OPV series.The ship was received here by Deputy Inspector General Rajesh Makwana in the presence of Paradip Port Trust Chairman Rinkesh Roy.

ICGS Sujay is commanded by Deputy Inspector General Yoginder Dhaka and manned by 12 officers and 94 men.The stationing of Sujay at Paradip is being considered as a major milestone for ICG in augmenting its capabilities and presence off Odisha coast. The vessel would strengthen the coastal security of the State, experts opined.