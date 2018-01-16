SAMBALPUR:The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will document tangible and intangible heritage sites along both sides of Mahanadi river.Chairman of INTACH LK Gupta on Monday flagged off the teams, which will be involved in documentation of the heritage sites, from the premises of Samaleswari Temple Complex, situated on the banks of Mahanadi.

As many as seven teams of heritage enthusiasts will cover nearly 1000 kms on both sides of the river, beginning from upper reaches of Hirakud till its merger into Bay of Bengal near Paradip in Jagatsingpur, under the project. The teams will collect data, which will be documented after being scrutinised, in a prescribed format.

Gupta asked the teams to document civilization, which had grown on the banks of Mahanadi, including the heritage, bio-diversity and food habits of people The outcome of the documentation will benefit the community, he said.

While the tangible and intangible heritage along Mahanadi’s course in Chhattisgarh will be documented by the INTACH team there, Odisha INTACH team will list and document the sites along the river in the State.

Tangible heritage like temples, palaces and forts have come up along Mahanadi while intangible heritage like folklore, songs and dances, tribal art and craft have also thrived along the river.

Odisha Convener of INTACH AB Tripathy said cultural mapping of Mahanadi will be done under the project. As around 50 per cent of the total course of the river flows in Odisha, the teams will cover undivided Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Nayagarh and undivided Cuttack districts under the project.

Deepak Panda, who is leading the Sambalpur INTACH team, said all important heritage sites will be photographed, videographed and documented with details. It will serve as a road map for those into conservation, history and research, he added. Among others, Sambalpur MLA, Rasheswari Panigrahi was also present.