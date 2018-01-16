JAIPUR: In what could be an embarrassment for the Biju Janata Dal, a 32-year-old woman on Monday alleged that she was raped by a youth leader of the ruling party at its block office in Dasarathpur block of the district. The accused, Chandrakanta Mohapatra, happens to be cousin of BJD Jajpur district president Saroj Mohapatra.

The victim said she was raped on January 11 evening when she was at the block office of BJD seeking allotment of a dwelling unit under State Government’s Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.A mother of two, the victim filed a complaint at Mangalpur police Station on Monday afternoon. Basing on the report, police registered a case under Sections 342, 294 and 376 of IPC against Chandrakanta.

According to the complainant, Chandrakanta called her at about 8.15 pm on Thursday asking her to reach the party office at Dasarathpur for completion of formalities for the housing unit under the Government scheme. The victim had applied for the dwelling unit since she is homeless and has been abandoned by her husband.

“When I reached the BJD party office, Chandrakanta called me inside. I went in to find that the accused was the only one present. He asked me to sit on the bed and touched me inappropriately and hugged me. After I protested and tried to escape, he assaulted and raped me,” the woman said in her complaint.

Chandrakanta allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, she said.

After registering the FIR, Mangalpur Police has begun investigation. “Medical examination of the woman has been conducted and her statement recorded before a magistrate,” IIC of Mangalpur PS Shaik Akbar Ali said.

Meanwhile, Chandrakanta fled the village after the FIR was lodged. Contacted, district president Saroj Mohapatra said the allegations are motivated and purely political. “The opponents are trying to blame us through such a planted story. If she was raped on Thursday night why did the victim not file the police complaint next day,” he questioned.