BHUBANESWAR: Three cops, including a sub-inspector, were injured while trying to pacify residents of two villages of Balasore and Mayurbhanj district who clashed with each other over a petty issue on Tuesday. The police have arrested 12 persons from both the villages in this connection.

The injured sub-inspector Rajendra Nayak, in-charge of Haladipa Police Outpost has been admitted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Sources said, learning about a group clash between villagers of Kalama under Baisinga police limits in Mayurbhanj district and Bankatira under Sadar police limits in Balasore district, Nayak rushed to the spot to control the situation.

“As the police team led by Nayak arrived at Kalama Chhack where two groups were indulged in a group clash, irate villagers attacked Nayak brutally injuring him seriously and ransacked the police vehicle. He was rushed to a nearby hospital along with two other cops and two villagers, who were injured in the clash,” said a police official.

It all began on December 31 night when a group of youngsters from Bankatira assaulted a youth during a religious event at Kalama following which Kalama villagers set ablaze a shop at Bankatira Chhack.

Though Kalama police had arrested a youth from the other group for assaulting, no action was taken against those involved in shop torching.

“As palpable tension was brewing between the two villagers over the issue, a group of villagers attacked a youth from Kalama which further led to a group clash on Tuesday. Both the groups had also blocked the NH-18 demanding action against each other,” said the official.

Balasore SP Niti Sekhar and senior police officials from both the districts arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.

Five persons from Mayurbhanj and seven from Balasore district have been arrested and two platoons of the armed police force have been deployed in the area to thwart any further untoward incident.