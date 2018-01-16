JAGHADABAHERA (BARGARH):Apprehension is writ large on the faces of villagers of Jaghadabahera who will be moved out of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary soon. With the relocation deadline of January 10 already over and no sight of the promised compensation yet, they are doubtful of their future.

Apart from the fear of being rendered homeless and losing their livelihood, the villagers doubt if the administration will be able to protect their interests.Located deep inside Barapahad Hill range under Hirakud Wildlife Division, Jaghadabahera residents earn their livelihood by cultivating forest land and collecting minor forest produce. The village houses 36 families comprising 166 individuals.

Bhagban Guru said this will be his second displacement after leaving his village Ramdega due to Hirakud Dam Project. Apprehending a troubled future without any source of income, he has decided to spend the rest of his life at his sister’s place at Sohela.

Fellow villager Bilasini Dharua said the villagers have been staying in Jaghadabahera like one family. It is frightening to think of a lonely life, she said.Similarly, Gosain Bhainsa said he was born in Jaghadabahera and is yet to come to terms with the idea of relocating to a new place. “We have been co-existing with nature since our birth. I feel lost and don’t know how life will be about in a new place which will be devoid of greenery and nature,” he said.

This apart, there is an apprehension among villagers of being left out of the financial compensation.

As per reports, about eight to 10 months back, inhabitants of Debrigarh, the smallest village of Bargarh district, were shifted out of the sanctuary with the promise of compensation. But it is learnt that many villagers have not received the promised financial support and are running from pillar to post for the aid but in vain.

According to norms, every family will be paid `10 lakh. While all males above the age of 18 will be counted as one family, there is no provision of payment of compensation to females above the prescribed age. Due to this disparity, seven girls of Jaghadabahera will lose out on compensation.

A few days back, Forest department officials had visited Jaghadabahera and informed the villagers that they will be entitled for compensation only after their houses are demolished. However, the villagers are apprehensive of meeting the same fate as residents of Debrigarh who have been relocated but are yet to get compensation.

Some villagers are contemplating to settle down in villages of Khajuria, Lalher, Routpada, Kharmunda and Bhalupatra but are waiting for compensation to buy land. Some are even seeking land against land but the Forest officials have turned a deaf ear to their pleas.