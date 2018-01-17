BHUBANESWAR: Construction of the much-awaited Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) at Saheed Nagar has begun. The work is expected to be complete by January 2019.Sources said the Capital is going to have two MLCPs under the Smart City Project. The second project will come up in Unit II area.

The car parking building shall have lower and upper basements besides the ground and upstairs that will accommodate a minimum of 250 vehicles. The spaces above parking areas will be commercial floors covering 38,000 sq ft which would be sold later.

The building, which will have provision for roof-top solar installation, will be developed in accordance with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) norms making the building eligible for Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) 3-star certification.The design of the building has been prepared taking into consideration the accessibility and efficiency of vehicular movement for MLCP area in compliance with prevailing building standards, fire norms and structural standards.

It will have suitable facilities for senior citizens, children and differently-abled people basing on the rules and regulations. The building shall be equipped with intelligent building management system inclusive of emergency facilities and smart utilities.“All aspects of thermal comfort and climatic conditions of the City have been taken into consideration while finalising the design of the building. The building facade will be aesthetically attractive,” said a BDA official.

The MLCP building in Unit II area is envisaged to have facilities to accommodate 450 vehicles in two basements, ground floor as well as first, second and third floors, while 4th, 5th and 6th floors will be developed as commercial spaces.

Both the MLCPs will be connected to Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) which will work towards integrating all city operations through an integrated IT platform.

“Once the ICOMC is integrated, people can book parking space for their cars in advance, before starting their journey from home. As the City is expected to face space crunch in parking lots in future, the facility will make the parking smooth in a coordinated way,” the official added.