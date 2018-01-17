KORAPUT: Congress chief whip and Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati warned the State Government of launching a protest in front of the Collector’s office here if the special development project for Kotia was not considered soon.

Bahinipati said the office would be gheraoed if the party’s demands aren’t met. He announced this during his visit to Talganjeipadar and Kotia on Tuesday. The State Government should immediately construct a bridge to connect nine cut-off villages of Kotia panchayat before introducing any special project, the leader said.

Moreover, the special project must be monitored by a special officer posted at Kotia panchayat to ensure all-round development, he added. “Each family member should be given an opportunity to earn on his own. It is not enough to provide communication, education or health facilities only,” he said.

“Each family must be provided with the land for developing coffee plantation in the region. The project model should be at par with the Soura and Bonda development projects of Gunupur and Malkangiri”, he added.

Congress team comprising Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria, former Pottangi MLA Ramchandra Kadam, district Congress president Minakshi Bahinipati and Pottangi Block Congress president Narasingha Behera accompanied Bahinipati.Kotia was in the news recently after a team from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh visited the panchayat and distributed freebies to the locals.