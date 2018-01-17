BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma on Tuesday talked tough against increasing criminal activities on educational campuses of the State and said students indulging in anti-social practices would be dealt with firmly.Dr Sharma has issued a set of advisories for police as well as educational institutes while parents have been asked to keep their wards off bad company.

In his advisory to all SPs, the DGP instructed that plain-clothed policemen must be deployed on campuses to detect outsiders unleashing anti-social acts. Whenever necessary, raids must be conducted to detect anti-social elements who resort to eve teasing. He also suggested that patrolling be intensified on and around the premises of colleges by deployment of more PCR vans. The DGP has also instructed action against sale of drugs, tobacco and contraband products located around the educational institutions.

Apart from special drives under COTPA and Juvenile Justice Act, police have been asked to maintain a channel of communication with college authorities and students to impart orientation programmes on crime related issues.“During interaction, police should sensitise the students about consequences of breaking law and its impact on academic and professional career. They should be cautioned that adverse reports during police verification will debar them from employment in both public and private organisations,” the advisory said.

Police have also been asked to build intelligence by interacting with students to identify mischief mongers and take action against them.The DGP said, more and more students indulging in criminal and anti-social activities like rape, murder, criminal assault, eve-teasing, molestation, kidnapping, theft and drug addiction have come to the notice. Advancement of IT has also led to more incidence of stalking, hacking, sextortion among students.

According to available information, last year (till November), as many as 123 students were arrested for criminal activities. Of them, 75 were from Bhubaneswar. In 2016, the number was just 96.The DGP also asked the management of educational institutions not to avoid police. If incidents are reported in time, many law and order situations could be controlled. The trust deficit between management, parents and students need to addressed.He also suggested that a database of all students be created and shared with local police. Good quality CCTV cameras with detailed coverage be installed on the campuses.