CUTTACK: The efforts of the Government to ensure error-free distribution of pension among the beneficiaries seem to have fallen flat with an incident of ghost beneficiary drawing pension coming to the fore in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

The allegation was brought by Gauri Das, Corporator of Ward no.21. Das alleged that a ghost beneficiary has been receiving old age pension money of her grandmother B Mahalaxmi, who died at the age of 92, about 11 years back in 2006. Das alleged that someone has been withdrawing her old age pension of `300 every month after giving thumb impression.

The last time her grandmother’s pension was withdrawn was in December 2017. “It is strange how and to whom the pension money was being dispersed even as the beneficiary is dead,” questioned Das.

CMC Commissioner Bikash Mohapatra directed for a probe into the alleged matter. “I have directed Deputy Commissioner to conduct a probe and submit report within a day or two. Necessary action will be initiated after receipt the report,” Mohapatra said.