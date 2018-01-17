CUTTACK: Recovery of human skulls from an abandoned spinning mill at Tigiria under Athagarh sub-division on Tuesday has sent shockwave in the area.According to sources, some villagers, collecting firewood, found human skulls lying on a garbage dump in the backyard of staff quarters of Sri Jagannath Spinning Mill at Nuapatana and informed police. The spinning mill, which was shut down in 2005, is replete with bushes and garbage.

Acting on the information, Tigiria police rushed to the spot and seized the skulls. “We have seized five human skulls which are old and two have developed cracks. All the skulls will be sent to laboratory on Wednesday for test and examination. Necessary action will be taken in connection with the incident,” said Officer-in-Charge of Tigiria police station, Sushant Satpathy.It is suspected that the skulls might have been kept for performing ‘black magic’, he informed.